© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"Count the Small Wins" with Scott McDade | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Scott McDade, CEO of HoverTech International, to discuss his movement from a telephone and door-to-door salesman to the CEO of one of the medical technology field's largest companies. Scott talks about the grit and patience it took to get to where he is today.

Scott shares the stories of his transitions between roles and explains how building relationships has played a key role in his success. He talks about how the loss of his daughter impacted his journey and gives advice for bringing out the best in the people you work with.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 8/12/25)

Tags
Trailblazers Scott McDadeHoverTech InternationalSalesLeadership
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content