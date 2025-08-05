"A Question of Where Rather than If" with John Callahan | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with former Bethlehem mayor John Callahan about entering local politics at a young age and his determination to stand up for change and growth in the city. John talks about the need to move on from what we were and focus on what we can be.

John shares his opinion on the idea of old versus new leadership and the process of helping Bethlehem transition from its identity as a steel town, as well as the time he put into encouraging local students.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community.

(Original air-date: 8/5/25)