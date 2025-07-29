"The Human Nature of What We Do" with Robert Mateff, Sr. | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Robert Mateff, Sr. to talk about his role as the CEO of Cetronia Ambulance Corps and how his time as a restaurant owner and in various public safety roles statewide brought him here.

Robert talks about what initially drew him to emergency medical services, his work to build Northampton County's 911 Center, and what it was like leading a team of first responders through the Covid pandemic. He also shares what it's like to manage operations in a competitive local market and the culture reset he implemented at Cetronia.

