WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"The Human Nature of What We Do" with Robert Mateff, Sr. | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Robert Mateff, Sr. to talk about his role as the CEO of Cetronia Ambulance Corps and how his time as a restaurant owner and in various public safety roles statewide brought him here.

Robert talks about what initially drew him to emergency medical services, his work to build Northampton County's 911 Center, and what it was like leading a team of first responders through the Covid pandemic. He also shares what it's like to manage operations in a competitive local market and the culture reset he implemented at Cetronia.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/29/25)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
