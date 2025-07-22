© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"We're Not Building for Ourselves" with Jon Schwartz | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:38 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Jon Schwartz, Lead Pastor at Life Church, to share his journey into a career in ministry and the work that goes into leading multiple congregations in an interesting time for many churches.

Jon talks about their programs like Grow Track and Life Church Academy and explains how they encourage the next generation of leaders to get involved in their churches. He discusses the difficulty of balancing life and his many work responsibilities.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/22/25)

Trailblazers Pastor Jon SchwartzLife ChurchLeadershipYouthCommunity
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
