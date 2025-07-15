"Widening the Circle of People We Help" with Lamont McClure | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure to dive deep into his career, from protecting workers as a lawyer to navigating a global pandemic as County Executive to his decision to run for U.S. Congress.

Lamont shares how his upbringing shaped his values and goals and explains why he believes county government is the most difficult to run. He talks about his dedication to helping all constituents regardless of party affiliation and how fatherhood has impacted his career.

