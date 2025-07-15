© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"Widening the Circle of People We Help" with Lamont McClure | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 15, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure to dive deep into his career, from protecting workers as a lawyer to navigating a global pandemic as County Executive to his decision to run for U.S. Congress.

Lamont shares how his upbringing shaped his values and goals and explains why he believes county government is the most difficult to run. He talks about his dedication to helping all constituents regardless of party affiliation and how fatherhood has impacted his career.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/15/25)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
