Trailblazers

"Staying the Same Is Falling Behind" with Kurt Landes | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:28 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Kurt Landes, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, who shares his experience leading the team and IronPigs Charities since before a stadium even existed. He talks about the work to provide a fun-first experience through a wide array of events that cater to everyone.

Kurt talks about staying relevant in an ever-evolving world and his team's constant push for excellence. He also shares some of the leadership lessons he's learned and his ways of staying motivated.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 6/17/25)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
