"When It Knocks, You Better Take It" with Rocco Damato | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Rocco Damato, the former CEO of Bazzini, America's oldest nut company that's expanded to include premium chocolates and dried fruits. Rocco talks about his journey to leading the company with a rich history and embracing constant innovation.

Rocco shares stories of understanding the company needed to shift gears and a bet he didn't win on, and discusses the difference between failure and something not working as you'd planned.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 6/10/25)

