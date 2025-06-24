"Focusing On Where Tomorrow Is Going" with Don Cunningham | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, to talk about his career journey from politics and public service to economic strategy. He explains how his entire career has come out of love for his hometown of Bethlehem and the surrounding region.

Don shares some of the initiatives he's been most proud to lead, and his belief that his important role doesn't make him significantly more important. He also talks about the importance of personality and authenticity in leadership and gives a glimpse into his rock band.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 6/24/25)

