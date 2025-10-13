"Clap Until It's Your Turn" with Sandra Bieber | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Sandra Bieber, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Community Action Lehigh Valley, about why she would call her career journey non-linear. She talks about the big role communication has played in her life and the change she's been able to push for in our community.

Sandra also shares how she's brought her cultural background into her work, and she explores what community really means to her.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 10/13/25)

