"Why Not Start in My Home Town?" with Mitch Hanna | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Mitch Hanna, AEC Marketer, Proposal Manager, and Corporate Communications Officer at The Butz Family of Companies. Mitch talks about growing up in the Lehigh Valley and his decision to play a role in the community's continuing growth.

Mitch talks about what community means to him and how he believes people can contribute more to it. He also shares some of the routines and hobbies that keep him balanced and how that's helped him build community in diverse areas.

