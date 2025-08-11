© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Young Valley Leaders

"Seeing the Impact" with Brittany Keal | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Brittany Keal, Vice President of Diversity Councils at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, to talk about finding her way from studying sports, PR, and education in college to a job in economic development.

Brittany talks about the feeling of supporting hundreds of businesses, and the work/life balance required when working for an organization that hosts more than 400 events a year. She shares the core values that have guided her and what it means to her to be a young leader.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 8/11/25)

Tags
Young Valley Leaders Brittany KealLehigh Valley Chamber of CommerceDiversityBusinessLeadership
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
See stories by Louis Holzman
