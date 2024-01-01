Louis Holzman is the host of WDIY's monthly discussion show, Young Valley Leaders. He is a community-centric, entrepreneurial-minded leader who has utilized his skills of bringing people together, listening and identifying shared value within, and fostering ignition and growth for the organizations in which he is involved.

Currently leading revenue marketing and sales operations at Altitude Marketing, he is responsible for identifying and winning best-fit new business opportunities which has led to roughly six times top-line growth since his start. This, in part, has pushed Altitude to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America twice, as well as being awarded one of the top 10 Best Places to Work in PA in 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, Louis founded a real estate investment company, Queen City Realty. A small, family-owned and operated business with multi-family, mixed-use properties close to the heart of Allentown’s downtown revival. Shortly after graduating from university and moving back to his hometown, major state and local economic development tax incentives were implemented in Allentown, attracting outside and institutional investment. With this, he knew the city would significantly evolve over the years to come and wanted to take advantage of the opportunities presenting themselves early on, rather than looking back with regret.

To round it out, Louis is incredibly active as a community servant in local nonprofit and government organizations and activities. He is a founding member of Allentown Young Professionals, is a coach and U.S. Department of State citizen ambassador reciprocal exchange awardee through Mandela Washington Fellowship, is a “Big” with Big Brothers Big Sisters Lehigh Valley, is Chair of the Allentown Arts Commission, sits on the Allentown Human Relations Commission, and is on the board of Downtown Allentown Business Alliance — this is in addition to hosing Young Valley Leaders on WDIY each month.

Intertwined with it all, Louis spends his free time playing in football and basketball leagues, playing drums, and traveling to new places as often as possible, aiming to soak up new experiences and cultures at every turn and corner of the earth.