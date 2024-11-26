"I Am Persistent and Must Keep Going" with Kate Hughes | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's young leader believes that if you want something, you should go after it.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Kate Hughes, who's involved throughout the Lehigh Valley in hosting, playwriting, comedy, and much more. She discusses her discovery of the Lehigh Valley through Cedar Crest College and why she decided to make the area her home and workplace.

Kate talks about the various projects she's involved in, and shares the story of how she found her love for comedy... and how she found her love for it again after taking a decade away from it.

You can also watch this episode on Spotify, or you can listen on other podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and NPR.org.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 11/26/24)

