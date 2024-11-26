© 2024
Young Valley Leaders

"I Am Persistent and Must Keep Going" with Kate Hughes | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST

This episode's young leader believes that if you want something, you should go after it.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Kate Hughes, who's involved throughout the Lehigh Valley in hosting, playwriting, comedy, and much more. She discusses her discovery of the Lehigh Valley through Cedar Crest College and why she decided to make the area her home and workplace.

Kate talks about the various projects she's involved in, and shares the story of how she found her love for comedy... and how she found her love for it again after taking a decade away from it.

You can also watch this episode on Spotify, or you can listen on other podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and NPR.org.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 11/26/24)

Tags
Young Valley Leaders Kate HughesComedyTheaterCedar Crest CollegeLehigh Valley
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
See stories by Louis Holzman
