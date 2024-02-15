Young Valley Leaders
Second Tuesday of each month.
Louis Holzman brings you a monthly discussion featuring the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, those young leaders who are making it happen for themselves and their community. The show comes to you in video, podcast, and on-air versions.
Latest Episodes
-
On the inaugural episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Will Seng, Executive Director of HR at the Allentown School District, to talk about the responsibility he feels to give back to the community that raised him.