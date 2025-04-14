"Show Up and Be There" with Krista Berardelli | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's young leader wants to be the one to welcome new people to a room because she knows how it feels to be that person.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Krista Berardelli, Business Development Manager with Agentis Plumbing, to talk about her journey from Scranton to Kutztown University and now to the Lehigh Valley. They explore her inspirations for being so people-oriented and her goals to meet multiple new people at every event she attends.

Krista explains why she feels her journey has been "intentionally unintentional" and shares some of the steps and qualities she attributes to her success. She also talks about her goal of starting a foundation to honor her dad and the importance of taking time for yourself to reset.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 4/14/25)