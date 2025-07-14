"Standing Outside of the Noise" with Alex Cook | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Alex Cook, founder of Structure Advertising & Creative Agency, about his journey to visual marketing aimed at helping the organizations of the Lehigh Valley. Alex shares his experience working in the music industry and explains his decision to shift.

They also talk about the value of being a single point of contact for clients and the impact of AI, as well as how it can be used to accelerate work rather than replace people.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 7/14/25)