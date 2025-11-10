© 2025
"We Can Only Do as Well as the Community" with Jimi Honochick | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Jimi Honochick, President of YMI Insurance, to explore his early career in television and his eventual shift to taking over his father's insurance business.

Jimi shares his focus on community and what the word community really means to him. He also talks about how it feels to be a young leader in the Lehigh Valley and his ever-evolving strategies of balancing work and life.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 11/10/25)

Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
