"Credibility Is Earned in Drops and Lost in Buckets" with Jake Lord | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's young leader emphasizes the belief that the rise to success may look quick, but it doesn't feel that way.

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Jake Lord of Ethel Street Property Management and Wedgewood Capital Group to talk about his journey from studying engineering to working in real estate investment. He discusses his decision to start a business in the Lehigh Valley despite growing up near Philadelphia and the origins of both companies.

Jake also talks about how the companies find deals on new properties, which they originally did using Craigslist, the importance of business partnerships that benefit all sides, and what being a young leader means to him.

(Original air-date: 10/14/24)