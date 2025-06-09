"Building the Roots Out" with Merjan Bubernack | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman is joined by Merjan Bubernack, Director of Customer Success at ET&T, a local family-owned IT service company. Merjan talks about her move to Washington D.C. and California after growing up in Bethlehem, and why she eventually decided to return to the Lehigh Valley.

Merjan shares her experience working in a family business and talks about the difficulty of balancing personal and professional. She also shares her desire to be involved in forming the future of the Valley and her push to build a local community with stronger ties.

You can also watch this episode on Spotify, or you can listen on other podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts and NPR.org.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 6/9/25)

