A Journey into Jewelry with Charbel Fustakgi | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Charbel Fustakgi, owner of Levant Jewelers in Allentown, to talk about his journey into the world of fine jewelry and his decision to make the Lehigh Valley his home and workplace.

Charbel shares more about what he and his business do, his inspirations, and what it feels like to be a young leader in the Lehigh Valley business scene.

You can also watch this episode on Spotify, or you can listen on other podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and NPR.org.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 5/12/25)

