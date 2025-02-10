© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Young Valley Leaders

"Music Lets Me Talk Without Talking" with Kendal Conrad | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:21 PM EST

This episode's young leader believes in being proud of what you bring to the table and standing strong behind your values.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with singer-songwriter Kendal Conrad about how she discovered her love for music and decided to grab onto it. She talks about feeling a new freedom when she sings and her inspiration as a young musician and currently by Taylor Swift.

Kendal also discusses some of the fun goals she's set for herself this year, as well as more series goals like balancing work and time to regroup. From her experience performing throughout the Lehigh Valley to her side gig as a foodie influencer, she tells all.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 2/10/25)

Tags
Young Valley Leaders Kendal ConradMusicLehigh ValleyrestaurantsSocial Media
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
