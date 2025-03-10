"Would 12-Year-Old Me Be Proud?" with Junior Irizarry | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's young leader believes you should be your own driving force, even if the people around you aren't supporting your dreams.

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Junior Irizarry, founder of Motivate Me Apparel and a member of the local pro wrestling community. He shares his journey from the Allentown projects to pursuing his dreams of entertaining large crowds and giving back to his community through his clothing business.

Junior talks about the moment he realized it was time to take the leap and follow his passions and explains how his work and personal life often blend together. He explains what a pro wrestling career looks like in the Lehigh Valley and shares some of the values and principles that he attributes to his success.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 3/10/25)