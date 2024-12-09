© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Young Valley Leaders

"Contributing as Much as We're Gaining" with Maggie Walters, Jake Lord and Will Seng | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:20 PM EST

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes back some guests from his first season — Maggie Walters of the United Way, Jake Lord of Ethel Street Property Management and Wedgewood Capital Group, and Will Seng of the Allentown School District.

The group discusses how they've seen the Lehigh Valley grow and how it's impacted their lives and work. They discuss their experience participating in a local Thanksgiving meal drive, their desire to get involved more in the community this season, and some of their holiday traditions.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 12/9/24)

Tags
Young Valley Leaders Maggie WaltersUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyJake LordEthel Street Property ManagementWedgewood Capital GroupWill SengAllentown School District
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
See stories by Louis Holzman
Related Content