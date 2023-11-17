© 2023
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Fostering and Funding Creativity with Sarah Merritt and Chris Hudock | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST

Sally Handlon discusses the Creative Business Loan Fund with Sarah Merritt, Director of Pennsylvania Creative Communities and the PA Council on the Arts, and Chris Hudock, Associate Director for Business Development at Community Action Lehigh Valley.

The group talks through the loan program's purpose and who it serves. They highlight the creative heart of Pennsylvania and the goal of funding businesses working to add to it.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/16/23)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Chris HudockSarah MerrittCreative Business Loan FundPennsylvania Creative CommunitiesPA Council on the ArtsRising Tide Community Loan FundCommunity Action Lehigh ValleyArtsBusiness
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
