Lehigh Valley Business Beat
Alternating third Thursdays of the month, 6:00 - 6:30 PM
Business is booming in the Lehigh Valley! For an in-depth exploration, Sally Handlon welcomes you to Lehigh Valley Business Beat, a new program keeping tabs on the who, what, when, where, why and how our area is growing and innovating. Each month, Sally brings together business leaders from our community for conversations that cover a wide range of business-related topics, break down new developments, and share helpful advice, insights and tips.
Latest Episodes
All You Need to Know About 'Benefit Corporations' with Kenneth Charette and Peter Krajsa | LV Business BeatThinking of starting a business? Want your for-profit business to help your community? Listen in to the debut standalone episode of Lehigh Valley Business Beat and learn about “Benefit Corporations” as an option when selecting your business entity with Kenneth Charette and Peter Krajsa.
Sally Handlon welcomes Jennifer Bright, Founding CEO and Book Doula of Bright Communications to another edition of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, where they discuss writing, tips for getting your thoughts down, and details about publishing.
Sally Handlon welcomes Weather Trends International's Bill Kirk to Lehigh Valley Business Beat, where they discuss current extreme weather impacts, as well as our upcoming winter weather and its impact on businesses.
On the latest Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon talks with Dr. Stephen Tang, President and CEO of OraSure Technologies about the company's success, as well as how to maintain an entrepreneurial mindset.
Sally Handlon returns for another Lehigh Valley Business Beat with guest Peter Krajsa, who talks about his "B" corporation, National Energy Improvement Fund, and how it works with small businesses and consumers to understand the energy saving options available to them.
Sally Handlon welcomes Tom Garrity and Scott Burky to Lehigh Valley Business Beat to chat about how The High Center Lehigh Valley helps small businesses empower future generations to take over their family business.
With the fifth biennial LV Meet the Buyers event just weeks away, Sally Handlon features Brett Smith, Director of the Lehigh University Small Business Development Center on Lehigh Valley Business Beat to talk about this upcoming reverse trade show for businesses of all sizes, and the new format as a virtual event.
Host Sally Handlon is joined by local economist and WDIY’s Economic Pulse host Dr. Kamran Afshar to discuss Lehigh Valley economic cycles and trends, as well as the lessons businesses can take from 2020 as they emerge from the pandemic year.
Sally Handlon presents the inaugural segment of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, highlighting business leaders and entities, issues, and resources in our community. This episode features Nancy Dischinat, Executive Director of the Workforce Development Board Lehigh Valley.