Alternating third Thursdays of the month, 6:00 - 6:30 PM

Business is booming in the Lehigh Valley! For an in-depth exploration, Sally Handlon welcomes you to Lehigh Valley Business Beat, a new program keeping tabs on the who, what, when, where, why and how our area is growing and innovating. Each month, Sally brings together business leaders from our community for conversations that cover a wide range of business-related topics, break down new developments, and share helpful advice, insights and tips.