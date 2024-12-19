"I See Nothing But Upside" with Don Cunningham | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon welcomes Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, to talk about what how the region's economy has progressed over the past year. He discusses how he's seen the area grow over multiple decades and his hope that people see the current Lehigh Valley rather than what it used to be.

Don also talks about what he believes makes the area so special, including the work that's been done to market the Lehigh Valley's story to the world. He discusses business, culture, industries, education and more, and gives his best guess of where we're headed in 2025.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/19/24)