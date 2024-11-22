Creating Pride of Place with Sandra Zajacek | LV Business Beat

As Oscar Wilde and Will Rogers famously said, “You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.”

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Sandra Zajacek, Operations Manager of the SouthSide Bethlehem Ambassador Program, which has been setting a high standard for first impressions, supporting businesses, residents, and visitors alike with their welcoming and impactful presence for ten years.

From keeping our streets clean to fostering community engagement, tourism, and environmental support, all with a small team of three, Sandra shares how they're making a big difference.

This successful initiative, managed by Block by Block and administered by the Bethlehem Economic Development Corporation, is made possible through a collaboration of local organizations and institutions, including Lehigh University, Stonehouse Group, Larry Eighmy, Northampton County, and Community Action Development of Bethlehem, with ongoing support from the City of Bethlehem’s Public Works, Recycling, Parking Authority, and SouthSide Arts District.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/21/24)