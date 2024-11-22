© 2024
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Creating Pride of Place with Sandra Zajacek | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:54 PM EST

As Oscar Wilde and Will Rogers famously said, “You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.”

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Sandra Zajacek, Operations Manager of the SouthSide Bethlehem Ambassador Program, which has been setting a high standard for first impressions, supporting businesses, residents, and visitors alike with their welcoming and impactful presence for ten years.

From keeping our streets clean to fostering community engagement, tourism, and environmental support, all with a small team of three, Sandra shares how they're making a big difference.

This successful initiative, managed by Block by Block and administered by the Bethlehem Economic Development Corporation, is made possible through a collaboration of local organizations and institutions, including Lehigh University, Stonehouse Group, Larry Eighmy, Northampton County, and Community Action Development of Bethlehem, with ongoing support from the City of Bethlehem’s Public Works, Recycling, Parking Authority, and SouthSide Arts District.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/21/24)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Sandra ZajacekSouthside AmbassadorsSouthSide BethlehemEnvironment
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
