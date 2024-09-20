"Every Organization Has a Culture" with Anita Krick and John Foster | LV Business Beat

Imagine going to work each day with a smile, looking forward to seeing co-workers, helping clients and knowing that you are working for the best organization ever!

On this episode, Sally Handlon welcomes Anita Krick, AMK Strategic Growth Consulting Company and John Foster, MBA Pathfinder Group, to talk about company culture, what it really is, and why it's so fundamental in an organization's success or failure. Anita and John share their experience helping organizations determine and incorporate the right culture for them.

Anita also shares her belief that company culture is usually the reason people leave a job rather than why they stay, and she and John explain that culture is based on the behaviors that will lead you to fulfill your organizational goals rather than simple perks and values.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/19/24)

