Is There a Franchise In Your Future?: An Easier Start to Business with Pam Barlette | LV Business Beat

Thinking about starting a business or expanding your current business?

On this episode, Sally Handlon is joined by Pam Barlette, a former franchise owner and Certified Franchise Consultant, to talk about the endless opportunities for entrepreneurs through franchising. Pam gets into the ins and outs of opening a franchise location and the ability to be the boss while also having flexibility in your schedule.

They discuss the easier process that comes with opening a franchise location rather than starting your own business, the process of franchising a current business, and her book that educates on the entire process from start to finish.

(Original air-date: 7/18/24)