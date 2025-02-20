© 2025
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Using Your Story for Public Good with Rep. Mike Schlossberg | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:10 PM EST

On this episode, Sally Handlon talks with State Representative Mike Schlossberg of Lehigh County about the current political landscape. They discuss the basics of running for a holding a political seat, and what it takes the truly represent constituents.

Representative Schlossberg also shares his path from Muhlenberg College to his current role, where some of his main priorities like mental health originated, and the similarities he sees between running a business and working in government.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/20/25)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Rep. Mike SchlossbergPoliticsState governmentLehigh Valley
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
