Lehigh Valley Business Beat

"Quietly Building the Valley for 100 Years" with Stuart Pidcock and John McRoberts | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon welcomes Stuart Pidcock, Principal, and John McRoberts, Manager of Land Planning and Development for the Pidcock Company, which is celebrating their hundredth year in business. They talk about the development firm's origins and journey to a fourth generation of leadership.

Stuart and John discuss the challenges that have come with development over the past century and in the current Lehigh Valley and share how they've seen the region's growth impact their work. They also talk about the firm's everyday work and highlight some prominent projects that they've been responsible for.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/17/25)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
