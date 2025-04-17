"Quietly Building the Valley for 100 Years" with Stuart Pidcock and John McRoberts | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon welcomes Stuart Pidcock, Principal, and John McRoberts, Manager of Land Planning and Development for the Pidcock Company, which is celebrating their hundredth year in business. They talk about the development firm's origins and journey to a fourth generation of leadership.

Stuart and John discuss the challenges that have come with development over the past century and in the current Lehigh Valley and share how they've seen the region's growth impact their work. They also talk about the firm's everyday work and highlight some prominent projects that they've been responsible for.

