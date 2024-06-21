How Weather Accuracy Affects Business with Bill "Captain" Kirk | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon gains insight from Bill "Captain" Kirk, CEO of WeatherTrends International, on what weather really affects and the crazy weather we've been seeing recently.

They discuss WeatherTrends' international outreach and its work with a long list of Fortune 500 companies in predicting a year in advance. Captain Kirk also gives a look into how physics and statistics play a part in predicting storms like tornadoes and hurricanes and talks about the company's mobile apps.

Listeners can get a discount on the WeatherTrends360 FarmApp, with $200 off a one-year subscription. Just enter the code WDIY200OFF on the WeatherTrends site.

