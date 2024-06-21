© 2024
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

How Weather Accuracy Affects Business with Bill "Captain" Kirk | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:46 AM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon gains insight from Bill "Captain" Kirk, CEO of WeatherTrends International, on what weather really affects and the crazy weather we've been seeing recently.

They discuss WeatherTrends' international outreach and its work with a long list of Fortune 500 companies in predicting a year in advance. Captain Kirk also gives a look into how physics and statistics play a part in predicting storms like tornadoes and hurricanes and talks about the company's mobile apps.

Listeners can get a discount on the WeatherTrends360 FarmApp, with $200 off a one-year subscription. Just enter the code WDIY200OFF on the WeatherTrends site.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/20/24)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Bill KirkWeather Trends InternationalWeatherTrends 360weather predictionBusinessLehigh Valley
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
