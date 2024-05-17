"Join For the Savings, Stay For the Advocacy" with Rick Schoenen | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Rick Schoenen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AblePay Health, to talk about the local company's efforts to make paying healthcare bills as simple as possible.

They talk about the company's expansion across half the country, the business model that benefits consumers, insurance companies, and healthcare providers, and the marketing strategy that's widely customizable.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene.

