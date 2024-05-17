© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎟️ WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove is almost here! Join us on Saturday, May 18th for our 29th anniversary celebration. Get your tickets here. 🎟️
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

"Join For the Savings, Stay For the Advocacy" with Rick Schoenen | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:43 AM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Rick Schoenen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AblePay Health, to talk about the local company's efforts to make paying healthcare bills as simple as possible.

They talk about the company's expansion across half the country, the business model that benefits consumers, insurance companies, and healthcare providers, and the marketing strategy that's widely customizable.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/16/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Business Beat AblePay HealthRick SchoenenHealthcareInsurancehealthcare consumersLehigh Valley
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content