Too Little Too Late?: Working Toward Sustainable Business Efforts with K. Scott Stine and Bruce Wilson | LV Business Beat

There is a lot of talk these days about climate change and carbon footprint. Our personal wellness depends upon our environment’s wellness. According to Climate Crisis Advisory Group, net zero carbon emissions by 2050 will be too late!

On this special combination of Lehigh Valley Business Beat and Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon welcomes K. Scott Stine and Bruce Wilson from Grid & Energy Master Planning (GEMM) to talk about the ways businesses can create for environmentally-friendly facilities, and the financial benefits of doing so.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/21/24)