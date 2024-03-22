© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Too Little Too Late?: Working Toward Sustainable Business Efforts with K. Scott Stine and Bruce Wilson | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:56 AM EDT

There is a lot of talk these days about climate change and carbon footprint. Our personal wellness depends upon our environment’s wellness. According to Climate Crisis Advisory Group, net zero carbon emissions by 2050 will be too late!

On this special combination of Lehigh Valley Business Beat and Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon welcomes K. Scott Stine and Bruce Wilson from Grid & Energy Master Planning (GEMM) to talk about the ways businesses can create for environmentally-friendly facilities, and the financial benefits of doing so.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/21/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Business Beat Grid & Energy Master Planning (GEMM)Climate ActionK. Scott StineBruce WilsonClimate Crisis Advisory GroupsustainabilityBusiness
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content