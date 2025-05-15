© 2025
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

A Rich Lehigh Valley Legacy with Thomas Ripsam | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon spotlights a world-renowned Lehigh Valley Institution, C.F. Martin & Co. — better known as Martin Guitar. She welcomes President and CEO Thomas Ripsam to look at the company's remarkable journey as they approach 200 years of business.

Thomas discusses his journey to his current role and shares the experience stepping into a legacy brand that had been led by six generations of family prior to him. He also talks about Martin Guitar's ongoing commitment to quality, not quantity.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/15/25)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
