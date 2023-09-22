© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Keeping SCORE of Local Business Resources with Gene Murtha | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT

Sally Handlon highlights the resources available at SCORE Lehigh Valley with her guest Gene Murtha, an 11-year volunteer and business expert in the toy, game, and gift industry, as well as international sales.

SCORE Lehigh Valley provides business consulting/mentoring to all business stages – profit and nonprofit. As a Lehigh Valley business catalyst, last year it provided expertise which created more than 550 jobs and started 57 new businesses. And, as part of a national network, SCORE Lehigh Valley also offers expertise through a wide range of diverse industries.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/21/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Business Beat Gene MurthaLehigh Valley SCOREbusiness growthbusiness development
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content