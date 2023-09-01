© 2023
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Exploring the Lehigh Valley's Economic Present and Future with LVEDC's Don Cunningham | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published September 1, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT

Maintaining a vibrant business community requires having a diversity of industries, workers, collaboration and vision.

Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s President and CEO Don Cunningham joins Sally Handlon to provide an update on the attraction of the regional business community for national and international companies.

Don also talks about a new joint marketing initiative with Discover Lehigh Valley to increase the awareness of the Lehigh Valley in these markets, and provides an update on the recent completion of a Tech Hub application for the area, the selection process and potential opportunities.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/31/23)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Don CunninghamLehigh Valley Economic Development Corporationinternational businessbusiness growthEconomic growthbusiness developmenttech hubssemiconductorsworkforce developmentDiscover Lehigh ValleyregionalismLehigh Valley
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
