© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Tapping Into the Talent Pipeline: LVEDC's Karianne Gelinas and the Lehigh Valley Internship Summit | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT

On July 27, the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation's Education and Talent Supply Council will host its fifth annual Lehigh Valley Internship Summit to promote the creation of valuable internship programs.

On Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon discusses the summit with Karianne Gelinas, LVEDC Vice President, Regional Partnerships and Talent Strategies, who also provides an overview of the council, its partnerships with employers, schools, workforce agencies and other groups, and the importance of strengthening the Lehigh Valley's talent pipeline.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/20/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Business Beat Karianne GelinasLehigh Valley Internship SummitinternshipsEducation and Talent Supply CouncilLehigh Valley Economic Development CorporationemployersEducationEmploymentworkforce development
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content