Tapping Into the Talent Pipeline: LVEDC's Karianne Gelinas and the Lehigh Valley Internship Summit | LV Business Beat

On July 27, the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation's Education and Talent Supply Council will host its fifth annual Lehigh Valley Internship Summit to promote the creation of valuable internship programs.

On Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon discusses the summit with Karianne Gelinas, LVEDC Vice President, Regional Partnerships and Talent Strategies, who also provides an overview of the council, its partnerships with employers, schools, workforce agencies and other groups, and the importance of strengthening the Lehigh Valley's talent pipeline.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/20/23)