WDIY Headlines

DACDI Donates $390,000 for Façade Improvements in Allentown | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST
City Presentation Photo@3x.png
Contributed photo
/
City of Allentown

An almost $400,000 donation is going to help spruce up and improve building façades along Hamilton Street. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

All property owners between the 5th and 12th blocks of Hamilton Street are encouraged to apply.

The program requires a 25% contribution from the owner, in order to attract, committed property owners, and the property must also be current on taxes.

The Hamilton Street Façade Grant program is accepting applications from property owners interested in improving their property in 2022. To apply, please contact Peter Lewnes at plewnes@caclv.org.

(Original air-date: 2/24/22)

