Longtime Allentown Employee Named as City's New Chief Operating Officer | WDIY Local News

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk has named a longtime city employee to fill the Chief Operating officer position. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Leonard Lightner had joined Tuerk's office as COO, effective Feb. 14. He has has been with the city since 2008 and most recently served as Allentown’s Community and Economic Development Director on a full-time basis since 2018.

Vicky Kistler has been appointed as the interim director for Community and Economic Development, after having led the Allentown Health Bureau for 15 years.

(Original air-date: 2/18/22)