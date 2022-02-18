© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Longtime Allentown Employee Named as City's New Chief Operating Officer | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published February 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST
lightner.jpeg
Contributed photo
/
City of Allentown
Leonard Lightner

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk has named a longtime city employee to fill the Chief Operating officer position. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Leonard Lightner had joined Tuerk's office as COO, effective Feb. 14. He has has been with the city since 2008 and most recently served as Allentown’s Community and Economic Development Director on a full-time basis since 2018.

Vicky Kistler has been appointed as the interim director for Community and Economic Development, after having led the Allentown Health Bureau for 15 years.

(Original air-date: 2/18/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Leonard LightnerChief Operating OfficerAllentownDepartment of Community and Economic DevelopmentMatt TuerkVicky KistlerAllentown Health BureauLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content