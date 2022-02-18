'Couldn't Be More Thrilled': Successful Return of Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge | WDIY Local News
Special Olympic Athlete Tarre`, The Polar Plunge Mascot, WDIY's Magdalena Ksepka and Regional Director Julie Benjamin
Magdalena Ksepka
Special Olympic greeters for the Polar Plunge
Magdalena Ksepka
Magdalena Ksepka
2022 Polar Plunge partners
Magdalena Ksepka
Karen came all the way from Reading PA to take the plunge!
Magdalena Ksepka
Wawa sponsored costume contest
Magdalena Ksepka
Polar Plungers in line to register
Magdalena Ksepka
1st Wave going to the waters edge
Magdalena Ksepka
Countdown to the first Plunge
Magdalena Ksepka
1st wave hitting the freezing water
Magdalena Ksepka
2nd wave lining up for their turn
Magdalena Ksepka
Over 600 residents participated in the 2022 Polar Plunge
Magdalena Ksepka
Brave residents splashing around
Magdalena Ksepka
Easton Volunteer Fire officer helping a plunger into the water
Magdalena Ksepka
Magdalena Ksepka
Magdalena with local Special Olympic Athlete Brittany
Magdalena Ksepka
Magdalena Ksepka with Special Olympic Athlete Tarre`
Magdalena Ksepka
Magdalena Ksepka (left) and Julie Benjamin (right)
Contributed photo
More than 600 brrrave men and women descended upon Scott Park in downtown Easton Saturday, Feb. 19 for the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge. WDIY’s Magdalena Ksepka has more.
The Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge is an event that benefits Special Olympics PA athletes.
(Original air-date: 2/17/22)