Local Partnerships Seek to Spark Community Dialogue Through Two Events | WDIY Local News

Local partnerships between Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, the Allentown Art Museum and the Esther M. Lee African American Heritage Center are looking to challenge assumptions and spark community dialogue in the Lehigh Valley as part of the Design After Dark: Community Curated series. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has the details.

On Feb. 19 at 1 PM, Side/The Other Side a program of experimental film and video art curated by Ghen Dennis will be presented at the Allentown Art Museum.

Additionally, on Feb. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM an opening reception and dialog for the new pop-up exhibit A Pillar in the Branch of Bethlehem's NAACP: Mrs. Esther M. Lee will take place at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts in Bethlehem.

There is registration for a suggested donation for both events, which can be made through the HBMS website.

(Original air-date: 2/15/22)