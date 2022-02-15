New Bethany Ministries Expands Northside Services, Will Oversee Trinity Soup Kitchen | WDIY Local News

New Bethany Ministries has announced the expansion of services into North Bethlehem, and through an agreement with Trinity Episcopal Church will now oversee and manage the Trinity Soup Kitchen. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The soup kitchen, located at 44 E. Market St. in Bethlehem operates from noon to 12:30 PM Monday to Friday, offering lunch for takeout during the pandemic.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)