WDIY Headlines

New Bethany Ministries Expands Northside Services, Will Oversee Trinity Soup Kitchen | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published February 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST
NewBethanyMinistries.jpg
Sarit Laschinsky
/
WDIY

New Bethany Ministries has announced the expansion of services into North Bethlehem, and through an agreement with Trinity Episcopal Church will now oversee and manage the Trinity Soup Kitchen. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The soup kitchen, located at 44 E. Market St. in Bethlehem operates from noon to 12:30 PM Monday to Friday, offering lunch for takeout during the pandemic.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)

Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
