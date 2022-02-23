© 2022
WDIY Headlines

State Sen. Boscola Proposes Two-Month Sales Tax Holiday to Combat Inflation | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published February 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST
Sen-Boscola-1080x675.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Office of Senator Lisa Boscola
State Sen. Lisa Boscola

Lehigh Valley State Sen. Lisa Boscola says she plans to introduce legislation to create a two-month sales tax holiday in Pennsylvania. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

(Original air-date: 2/23/22)

