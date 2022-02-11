© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TJR Final2-1.png
The Jennings Report

'Color Outside the Lines': Taking Stock of the New Year with CALV's Dawn Godshall | The Jennings Report

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
1 of 2  — DG-TJR2-10.jpg
2 of 2  — CotL-1.png

Alan Jennings welcomes Dawn Godshall from Community Action Lehigh Valley to talk about what the new year has in store with her recent succession to Executive Director of CALV. Together they talk discuss tackling Lehigh County’s rental assistance program and the recent virtual launch of "Color Outside the Lines," an initiative with the goal of addressing racial inequities and disparities in the Lehigh Valley.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/10/22)

Tags

The Jennings Report Dawn GodshallCommunity Action Lehigh Valleyrental assistanceColor Outside the Linesracial inequitiesracial disparitiesLehigh Countycommunity organizing
Alan Jennings
Alan Jennings is the former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. He hosts a monthly edition of Lehigh Valley Discourse focused on politics.
See stories by Alan Jennings
Related Content