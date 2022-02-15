St. Luke's Victoria Montero and Jackie Finelli, plus CALV's Candace Moody | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna welcomes Victoria Montero, Network Manager - Health Equity Initiatives and Community Health and Jackie Finelli, OJT program coordinator with St. Luke's University Health Network to explain a successful on-the-job training program in phlebotomy that opens doors for participants' career paths into healthcare, including nursing.

Then, Greg chats with Candace Moody from Community Action Lehigh Valley about the recent virtual launch of the new “Color Outside the Lines” initiative, which aims to address racial inequities and disparities in important areas here in the Lehigh Valley.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)