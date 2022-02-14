-
Greg Capogna welcomes Victoria Montero and Jackie Finelli from St. Luke's University Health Network to talk about an on-the-job training program in phlebotomy, then chats with Candace Moody from Community Action Lehigh Valley about the recent virtual launch of the new “Color Outside the Lines” initiative.
