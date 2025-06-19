"It Takes All of Us to Do This Well" with Eric Ruth and Amanda Pietrobono | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Eric Ruth, Co-Founder and CEO, and Amanda Pietrobono, Director of Operations and Culinary Medicine Expert at the Kellyn Foundation, to talk about their work to provide accessible healthy eating and living options to all Lehigh Valley residents.

Eric and Amanda talk about the intersection of food, community, and lifestyle, discuss their main offerings and initiatives, and highlight the importance and beauty of making connections with community members.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/19/25)