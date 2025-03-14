© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Mental Health and Criminal Justice with Joe Welsh | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:27 AM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Joe Welsh, Founder and Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute, to talk about their upcoming symposium. Joe gives a glimpse at the scheduled panels that explore topics on the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system.

Joe shares some positive initiatives seen throughout the Lehigh Valley, from Liberty High School to the Bethlehem and Allentown police departments. He also talks about the mission and work of LVJI and talks about the interactive justice map that will be unveiled alongside the symposium.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

Tags
Wellness Lehigh Valley Attorney Joe WelshLehigh Valley Justice InstituteMental HealthCriminal Justice
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content